Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 278 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 85.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.50. 1,490,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,206. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

