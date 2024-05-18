Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 99,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,548. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

