Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 637.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,647 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 38,591 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. 15,703,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,259,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

