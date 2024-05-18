Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $10.30 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

MDYV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,908. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

