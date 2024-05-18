Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $362,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,081.9% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49,447 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 208,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 94,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.39. 1,709,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

