Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $33,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $19,955,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,705. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.13 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

