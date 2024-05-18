Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $30,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,067. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

