Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $12.25 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 479,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 481,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 150,699 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,180,000 after acquiring an additional 974,496 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. 1,367,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

