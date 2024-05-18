Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $116,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.65. 1,313,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.35 and a 200-day moving average of $151.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

