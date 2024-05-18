Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,383 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP remained flat at $99.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 346,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.