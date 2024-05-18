Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 283 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.50. 3,260,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,148. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average is $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.