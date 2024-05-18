Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,615 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 294.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,681. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

