Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.36 and its 200 day moving average is $172.99. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

