Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of AMT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.51. 2,157,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
