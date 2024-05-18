Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 415 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Veralto by 34,761.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,925,000 after buying an additional 1,914,318 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,508,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,845,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,464,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Shares of VLTO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,525. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $99.37.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

