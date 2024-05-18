Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 373,568 Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 373,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 4.8% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

DFGR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 177,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,371. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

