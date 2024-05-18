Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 0.6% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.25. 96,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,799. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.