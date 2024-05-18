PotCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 42.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 55.7% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $3.82 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00125586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011909 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001470 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

