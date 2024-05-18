Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $17.70 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.20.

PBR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 16.25%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 256.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 205,951 shares in the last quarter.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

