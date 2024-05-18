Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Sets New 1-Year High at $491.00

Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 491 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 490.56 ($6.16), with a volume of 567727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.15).

Personal Assets Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 481.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 473.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,800.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Personal Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Personal Assets Trust

About Personal Assets Trust

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £1,420.02 ($1,783.50). 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

