PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.19. 4,449,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,147. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.86.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

