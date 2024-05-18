Pathway Capital Management LP Invests $15.72 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,716,000. Snowflake comprises about 17.6% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after buying an additional 95,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snowflake by 69.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,481,000 after buying an additional 623,277 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.86. 3,625,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,666. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.