Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,227 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Steel Dynamics worth $35,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $133.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

