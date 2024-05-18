Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Zuora worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Zuora

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

