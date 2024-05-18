Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,685 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $48,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after buying an additional 30,676 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

HLT stock opened at $204.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.12. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

