Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Position Raised by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 1,527,471 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

