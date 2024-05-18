Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 3.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 885,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 597,846 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.50. 6,179,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,325,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.38. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $339.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

