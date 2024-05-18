Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $31.31. 137,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 532,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 143.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Omnicell by 0.5% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

