Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,359,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,922 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $32.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Nuvei Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 182,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nuvei by 2,516.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 255,365 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 91,294 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

