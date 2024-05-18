NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 10.1%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.30. 3,532,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,156,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

