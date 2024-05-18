Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 357.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,850 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269,849 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 625,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 135,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

