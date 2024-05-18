NIO (NYSE:NIO) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.40 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.80.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC increased its stake in NIO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in NIO by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in NIO by 15.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in NIO by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

