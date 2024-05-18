NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading 0.9% Higher

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.84 and last traded at $92.50. 2,704,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,144,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $102.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $679,775,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $533,533,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.