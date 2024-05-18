NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.53-10.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.530-10.730 EPS.

NICE Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.26%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NICE from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.92.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

