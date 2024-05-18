NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $343.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NICE. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.92.

Get NICE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $193.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.97.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NICE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 983.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,903 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NICE by 160.6% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 7,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 39.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.