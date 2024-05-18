NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.92.

NICE stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.97. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 27.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in NICE by 148.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in NICE by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after acquiring an additional 332,650 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

