NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $193.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.97.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NICE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in NICE by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,564,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after purchasing an additional 149,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

