Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 100.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 8196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.29).

Newmark Security Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,125.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmark Security news, insider Paul Campbell-White purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,960 ($12,509.42). Corporate insiders own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

See Also

