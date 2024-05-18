Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $621.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $604.12 and a 200 day moving average of $541.35. Netflix has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.