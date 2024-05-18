Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 6,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $847.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax during the first quarter worth $102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $9,170,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Nayax by 152.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

