Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,756,000 after acquiring an additional 171,314 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,152,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.41. The company has a market cap of $293.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

