Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Separately, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,870. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 347.77% and a net margin of 91.50%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.1359 dividend. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.