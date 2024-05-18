Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,114 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,199 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.2 %

FBP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on First BanCorp.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, Director Crespo Luz sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.