Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $478,000 Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 213,014 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,518,000 after purchasing an additional 171,642 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 317,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,561.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 96,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 69,026 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,145. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 328,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,956. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

