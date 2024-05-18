Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CPI Card Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its position in CPI Card Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CPI Card Group

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $4,404,981.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,314,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,850,633.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of CPI Card Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. 27,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The company has a market cap of $285.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPI Card Group Profile

(Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.