Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $3.68 Million in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238,736 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Archrock by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,552,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after buying an additional 327,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archrock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,624,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,620,000 after purchasing an additional 145,397 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,714,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,803,000 after acquiring an additional 527,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 135,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Archrock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,568. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

