Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 102.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,421 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 100.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Copart by 92.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 57,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,561 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Copart by 294.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 304,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Copart by 88.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.50. 6,566,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,389. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

