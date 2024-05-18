Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $7.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.06. 4,098,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

