Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,999,000 after acquiring an additional 119,306 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 201.4% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 69,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,397,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,447. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.77. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.