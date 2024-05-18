Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 4,932 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,645,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,039,000 after buying an additional 743,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,220,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 312,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,375,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. 2,375,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,980. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

